Kolkata: In an all ISL clash, Mumbai City FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Qualifier 3 of the Durand Cup 2022 here at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. The winners of the match, will take on I-League outfit Mohammedan SC in the semis.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Sunday (September 11) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where is the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United, Chennaiyin FC Qualify For Quarter Finals; ATK Mohun Bagan Knocked Out

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be live streamed on Voot.

SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas, Narayan Das, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Md. Sajid Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Monotosh Chakladar, Md. Aqib, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Düker, Jockson Dhas, Sajal Bag, Chris White, Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Suhail Pasha, Petar Sliskovic, Kwame Karikari, Senthamizh, Jobby Justin.