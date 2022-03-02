New Delhi: It was a moment of history for 19-year old Siddharth Mohite as he stayed at the crease for a whopping 72 hours in net practice under the guidance of his mentor, Jwala Singh. Mohite batted in the nets for a marathon session and is now waiting for the Guinness Book of World Record to recognize his feat.

The 19-year-old cricketer from Mumbai surpassed compatriot Virag Mane’s 50-hour record, created in 2015, before batting for 72 hours and five minutes over the weekend.

“I am very happy that I completed what I was trying. This was one way I wanted to show people that I have something extra in me. Due to the Covid lockdown I lost two good cricketing years which was a big loss. So, I thought of doing something different and randomly this thought came to me and then I contacted many academies and coaches,” Mohite said in a press release.

It is noteworthy that Jwala Singh who have been Yashasvi Jaiswal’s coach supported him in achieving this feat.

“Everyone said no to me. Then I contacted Jwala Sir and he said why not? He supported me all the way and provided whatever was required,” added Mohite.

A group of bowlers accompanied Mohite to support him throughout his session. As per the rule, a batter is allowed to have a break for five minutes in one hour.

Mohite’s recording and required papers will now be sent to the Guinness World Record books, Singh said in a statement.

“Mohite was part of the MCC Pro-40 league before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 and then during the pandemic, his mom contacted me for his cricket.

“But due to the lockdown everything was closed. Then one day he called me and asked to attempt this feat. To be very honest, I was not very keen for this but I was very much aware that many young cricketers have lost some good years,” Singh said

“So I thought ‘if someone wanted to do something different why not?’ And hence, I agreed to support,” added Singh.