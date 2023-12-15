Home

Mumbai Indians Announce Hardik Pandya As Captain For IPL 2024 Replacing Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians, on Friday, have announced Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise replacing Rohit Sharma ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, Hardik was traded from Gujarat Titans, where the all-rounder stayed for two seasons, leading them to one title and one runners-up finish.

One of the longest-serving captains in IPL, Rohit took over the leadership of Mumbai Indians in 2013. Under Rohit’s leadership, Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles, the same as Chennai Super Kings. Commenting on this transition MI Global Head of Performance, Mahela Jayawardene, said, “It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready.

“Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future.”

“It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,” added the former Sri Lankan captain.

