Mumbai Indians have been a successful IPL franchise and one of the biggest reasons behind their success is the strong Indian core that they possess. IPL T20 cricket is all about having a strong Indian core and that will reap the rewards over a period of time and especially in long leagues – Chennai Super Kings is an example of that along with MI. But it seems like they are in for some headaches with the mega-auction coming up ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

Two Mumbai Indians stars – Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav – who recently made their national debut could make their way out of their IPL franchise. With the expansion of the lucrative league round the corner and mega-auctions ahead of the 15th season, MI could leave the two Indian stars.

According to the retention rule, an IPL franchise can retain any three players but RTM can be used for retaining only one overseas and one uncapped player during the IPL auction. If that is the case, Mumbai Indians could prefer retaining skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the three capped Indian players.

It would now be interesting to see if the IPL Governing Council tweaks the existing rules which would favour the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan impressed on his national debut smashing a whirlwind fifty against England on Sunday during the second T20I at the Narendra Modi stadium. He hit a breezy 32-ball 56 to power India to a seven-wicket win and that saw him being adjudicated the man of the match. The win helped India level the ongoing five-match T20 series.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav did not get to bat as India won the game. In the field, he had a mixed day – he dropped a sitter while he also took a catch.

With three more games to go, India would like to take the lead with a win on Tuesday in the third T20I.