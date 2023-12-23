Home

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Likely To Be Ruled Out From IPL 2024 | CHECK DEETS

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya suffered a ligament tear in his right ankle while playing for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Huge Blow for Mumbai Indians (MI) as their new captain Hardik Pandya could miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season due to an ankle injury, according to reports.

This comes after the Indian all-rounder Hardik was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2024 players auction. The former GT skipper was initially named in the retention list by his former franchise but was traded to MI ahead of the auction as part of an all-cash deal.

Soon after MI announced Hardik’s trade from GT, the five-time champions announced that the all-rounder would lead the franchise in the upcoming season of IPL, replacing long-serving captain Rohit Sharma.

According to a report by NDTV, a source confirmed on Saturday that Hardik will miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, while his participation in the upcoming IPL 2024 edition remains a doubtful case.

Hardik Pandya suffered a ligament tear in his right ankle while playing for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The injury occurred during the match against Bangladesh where he landed awkwardly while trying to stop a shot.

The severity of the injury was initially unclear, but scans later revealed a Grade 2 tear, which meant he would miss the remainder of the World Cup. He was replaced in the squad by fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.

Pandya underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore and was initially expected to be out for around four to six weeks. However, the recovery process took longer than anticipated, and he missed the subsequent T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

The Indian all-rounder has played seven seasons for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL before being released in the 2022 edition. After joining the Gujarat Titans, Pandya led them to win their maiden IPL trophy and also led the side to the final in the 2023 season, where Gujarat lost the match against the Chennai Super Kings.

However, in the recently concluded white-ball leg of the ongoing India vs. South Africa tour, Hardik missed both the T20I and ODI series due to his ankle injury. He also missed the T20I series against Australia at home. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar led India to a 4-1 series win over Australia, while the T20I series ended in a draw.

MI Retained players

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (C)

MI players bought at IPL 2024 auction

Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh)

