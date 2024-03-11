Home

Sports

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Performs Puja In Dressing Room Ahead Of IPL 2024 – WATCH

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Performs Puja In Dressing Room Ahead Of IPL 2024 – WATCH

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya joined the camp on Monday and performed puja inside the dressing room, seeking God’s blessings ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Hardik, who spent two seasons at Gujarat Titans in 2022 and 2023, returned to his home in a mega all-cash trade deal when he returned to the five-time champions soon after the auctions were held last year in December. Mumbai Indians had to pay Rs 15 crores to Gujarat Titans for Pandya.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians, Pandya was seen setting up a mandir and put a garland on the diety’s photo. Then Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher broke a coconut as a good luck ritual. Pandya also offered sweets to the God before hugging everyone.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.