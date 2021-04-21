Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League game against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Tuesday. In a statement released by the IPL, it mentions that it was Mumbai Indians’ first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fanboy Avesh Khan After Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 Goes Viral

On the second instance during the season, the fine is doubled (Rs 24 lakh) for the captain while every other member playing XI is fined 25 per cent of the match fee or Rs 6 lakh – whichever is lesser. And if it happens for the third time, then the captain is banned for a match and the rest of the side would be fined Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of the match fee – whichever is lesser.

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni faced the same problem after their season opener against Delhi Capitals.

The rules related to minimum over-rate in the IPL Code of Conduct are the following:

1, The over-rate will be calculated at the end of the Match by the Umpires. Where the actual over rate is calculated by the Umpires as being equal to or in excess of the Minimum Over Rate, no further action shall be taken. No further action shall be taken in respect of Minimum Over Rates in a Match in the event of the batting Team being bowled out within the time determined for that innings under the Match Playing Conditions.

2. Where the actual over rate is calculated by the Umpires as being less than the Minimum Over Rate required by the Match Playing Conditions the following shall apply: