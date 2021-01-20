Mumbai Indians: Full List of Players Released And Retained

Mumbai Indians have succeeded in retaining their core and as expected Rohit Sharma would lead the side. They would be a strong side this season as well and it is only because of the strong core they have. The big news from the Mumbai camp is the fact that veteran Lasith Malinga has been released. Mumbai Indians now have Rs 15.35 crore in their wallet for IPL 2021 Auction.

Most of their players have been in good form and have contributed to the success of the franchisee and hence dropping someone would be difficult. This is a good problem to have ahead of the auctions, that are due next month.

MI Squad: Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn.

The defending champions would in all probability not let go of their key players at the mini-auction, instead, they might look at releasing the overseas fast bowlers except Trent Boult and if Lasith Malinga is fit and ready to come, he comes straight back in.

Here is the full list of Mumbai Indians released and retained players

Released players:

Lasith Malinga

Sherfane Rutherford

Nathan Coulter Nile

James Pattinson

Mitchell McClenaghan

Prince Balwant Rai

Digvijay Deshmukh

Retained Players: