Home

Sports

Mumbai Indians Fans Burn Jerseys After Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Captain – WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Indians Fans Burn Jerseys After Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Captain – WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans a few days back in an all-cash deal, will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

A Mumbai Indians jersey is being burnt. (Image: X)

New Delhi: The appointment of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the new Mumbai Indians captain didn’t go well as fans across the country protested by burning jerseys and flags. Pandya was on Friday named Mumbai Indians captain in place of a highly successful Rohit Sharma, who led the IPL giants to five trophies.

Trending Now

The announcement from Mumbai Indians comes after Hardik made a return to the franchise last month, following a high-profile trade from Gujarat Titans, whom he led in the past two seasons. In a statement, Mumbai Indians said the change in leadership was part of their future planning and thanked Rohit for his exemplary service to the franchise.

You may like to read

However, the development didn’t go well with their supporters. In a video that went viral on social media, an individual hung a Mumbai Indians jersey and torched it. Several other videos showed people burning the flags as well.

A Rohit Sharma fan burns the Mumbai Indians jersey. pic.twitter.com/WItos5hL4H — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 16, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.