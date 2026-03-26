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Mumbai Indians Full IPL Schedule 2026 Updates MI Team IPL Match Time Table Fixtures Dates Venue Players List Cricket News
IPL 2026 'El Clasico' between MI and CSK will take place in Mumbai on April 23 and then again in Chennai on May 2 this season.
MI IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the IPL 2026 edition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday evening. Hardik Pandya’s side then have a couple of away games in Delhi and Guwahati against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively on April 4 and 7.
The IPL ‘El Clasico’ is set to take place for the first time in this season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 23 as they face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. MI will then head off to Chennai for the return ‘El Clasico’ on May 2.
The other big clash for Mumbai will be against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on April 12. The return fixture between the two sides is set to take place in Raipur on May 10.
Here is full schedule of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026…
|Date
|Opponents
|Venue
|Time
|March 29
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|730PM
|April 4
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|330PM
|April 7
|Rajasthan Royals
|Guwahati
|730PM
|April 12
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|730PM
|April 16
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|730PM
|April 20
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|730PM
|April 23
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|730PM
|April 29
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|730PM
|May 2
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|730PM
|May 4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai
|730PM
|May 10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Raipur
|730PM
|May 14
|Punjab Kings
|Dharamshala
|730PM
|May 20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|730PM
|May 24
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|330PM
(More to come)
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