Home

Sports

Mumbai Indians Full IPL Schedule 2026 Updates MI Team IPL Match Time Table Fixtures Dates Venue Players List Cricket News

Mumbai Indians Full IPL Schedule 2026 Updates MI Team IPL Match Time Table Fixtures Dates Venue Players List Cricket News

IPL 2026 'El Clasico' between MI and CSK will take place in Mumbai on April 23 and then again in Chennai on May 2 this season.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Full Schedule. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

MI IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the IPL 2026 edition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday evening. Hardik Pandya’s side then have a couple of away games in Delhi and Guwahati against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively on April 4 and 7.

The IPL ‘El Clasico’ is set to take place for the first time in this season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 23 as they face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. MI will then head off to Chennai for the return ‘El Clasico’ on May 2.

The other big clash for Mumbai will be against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on April 12. The return fixture between the two sides is set to take place in Raipur on May 10.

Here is full schedule of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026…

Date Opponents Venue Time March 29 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 730PM April 4 Delhi Capitals Delhi 330PM April 7 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 730PM April 12 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 730PM April 16 Punjab Kings Mumbai 730PM April 20 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 730PM April 23 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 730PM April 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 730PM May 2 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 730PM May 4 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai 730PM May 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Raipur 730PM May 14 Punjab Kings Dharamshala 730PM May 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 730PM May 24 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 330PM

(More to come)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.