Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad List IPL Auction 2023: MI Bring in Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson For New Season

Mumbai Indians slashed a whooping 17.25 crores for Cameron Green in the auction and also picked up Jhye Richardson as their second expensive buy.

Published: December 23, 2022 9:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad List IPL Auction 2023: MI Bring in Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson For New Season.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Mumbai Indians slashed a whooping 17.25 crores for Cameron Green in the auction and also picked up Jhye Richardson as their second expensive buy. The team looks balanced and now they have to hit it hard strongly in the upcoming season.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Remaining Purse: INR 5 lakhs

Released Players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills.

Current Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

Players Bought: Cameron Green (17.25 crore), Jhye Richardson (1.50 crore), Duan Jansen (20 lakhs), Vishnu Vinod (20 lakhs), Shams Mulani (20 lakhs), Nehal Wadhera (20 lakhs), Raghav Goyal (20 lakhs).

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Raghav Goyal goes to MI for 20 lakhs!

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Nehal Wadhera goes to MI for 20 lakhs.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! MI get the services of Shams Mulani for 20 Lakhs!

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! MI rope in Vishnu Vinod for 20 Lakhs.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Duan Jansen goes to Mumbai Indians for 20 Lakhs!!

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians have now 1.80 cr in their bag as they look to shift towards local talents.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Jhye Richardson will now play for Mumbai! They get them for 1.50 crore.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai showed interest for Reece Topley but then they backed out.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: After the purchase, Mumbai have 3.3 crore in their kitty.

Published Date: December 23, 2022 9:55 PM IST