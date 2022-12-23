Top Recommended Stories
Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad List IPL Auction 2023: MI Bring in Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson For New Season
Mumbai Indians Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction
Mumbai Indians slashed a whooping 17.25 crores for Cameron Green in the auction and also picked up Jhye Richardson as their second expensive buy. The team looks balanced and now they have to hit it hard strongly in the upcoming season.
MUMBAI INDIANS
Remaining Purse: INR 5 lakhs
Released Players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills.
Current Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.
Players Bought: Cameron Green (17.25 crore), Jhye Richardson (1.50 crore), Duan Jansen (20 lakhs), Vishnu Vinod (20 lakhs), Shams Mulani (20 lakhs), Nehal Wadhera (20 lakhs), Raghav Goyal (20 lakhs).
