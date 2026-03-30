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Mumbai Indians head coach BREAKS silence on Suryakumar Yadavs Impact Sub role, says...

Mumbai Indians head coach BREAKS silence on Suryakumar Yadav’s Impact Sub’ role, says…

Mahela Jayawardene opened up about Suryakumar Yadav's 'Impact sub' role following Mumbai Indians historic win against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

Suryakumar Yadav featured as an 'Impact sub' in IPL 2026 season opener (Source: PTI)

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene finally cleared the air regarding the buzz around Suryakumar Yadav during the recent IPL encounter. The Mumbai Indians head coach made it clear, and said, “This isn’t some sensational ‘masala story’, rather, it was a well-thought-out strategy.”

During match no.2 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, SKY did not take the field for fielding duties and appeared only as an ‘Impact Substitute’ to bat. Following this move, questions began to surface everywhere, from social media platforms to cricket expert panels, asking – ‘Is everything alright?’

Jayawardene addressed the situation and said that India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was experiencing minor groin tightness. To avoid any unnecessary risk, the team management decided to give him extra rest.

Jayawardene said ‘It was a plan, not a compulsion’

Jayawardene noted that with a five-day break before their next match against Delhi Capitals on April 4, the team chose to focus on restoring SKY to full fitness. He added, “He himself wanted to field for 3-4 overs, but I stopped him. It is a long season, and we need to manage our key players carefully.”

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However, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians went on to make history. Chasing a massive target of 221, they secured a six-wicket win, marking the highest successful run chase in IPL history. The innings was anchored by a 148-run opening stand between former MI captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 78, and Ryan Rickelton, who smahed explosive 81 runs. SKY also played a quick cameo role, scoring 8-balls 16 runs.

Jayawardene also reflected on Rohit Sharma’s explosive batting

Rohit Sharma’s batting in this win drew widespread praise. Jayawardene noted that, with the pressures of captaincy off his shoulders, Rohit is now playing with greater freedom. Mahela added, “He is calm now; he is in a clear frame of mind… and that is precisely why his best form is coming to the fore.”

Jayawardene also reflected on the team’s approach with Shardul Thakur, explaining that a clear plan had been set for the middle and death overs to maintain the side’s overall balance.

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