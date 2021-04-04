Mumbai Indians are one of the most balanced sides and they truly need not worry about the change of schedule and venue. The defending champions can adapt and that is what makes them a force to reckon with always. While MI chase a hat-trick of IPL titles, they would be out of their comfort zone as they will not be able to play their IPL games at home because of the new neutral venue policy adopted by the BCCI amid the pandemic. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings: How Will Change of Venue, Schedule Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Affect CSK in IPL 2021?

They play five of their matches in Chennai and that would be their home in a way this IPL. They will also play four matches in Delhi, three in Bangalore, and two in Kolkata.

Five matches in Chennai – April 9-23

Four matches in Delhi – April 29 – May 8

Three matches in Bangalore – May 10-16

Two matches in Kolkata – May 20, 23

The spin-friendly tracks in Chennai, MI has the answers. They have Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Piyush Chawla. They also have star all-rounders in their side – who can change matches single-handedly. And of course, at the top they have Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan.

Check Mumbai Indian IPL 2021 Full Schedule Below:

1. 9-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

2. 13-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians

3. 17-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

4. 20-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians

5. 23-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians

6. 29-APR-21, 03:30 PM, DELHI – Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals

7. 1-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings

8. 4-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians

9. 8-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians

10. 10-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, BANGALORE – Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

11. 13-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, BANGALORE – Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings

12. 16-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, BANGALORE – Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians

13. 20-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, KOLKATA – Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians

14. 23-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, KOLKATA – Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar