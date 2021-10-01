New Delhi: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene opened up on why the team is not using Hardik Pandya as a bowler in the ongoing IPL 2021 UAE leg. Hardik is under a lot of scanners for his fitness level after he missed a couple of matches after IPL resumption, the flamboyant all-rounder returned to the team as a batsman.Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 45: Captain, Vice-Captain - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 1 Friday

Hardik is picked amongst India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and his current fitness level has put the selection committee under scrutiny. Also Read - Chance for Delhi Capitals to Bounce Back Against Struggling Mumbai Indians

Jayawardene said that the Mumbai Indians are in touch with the Team India management on Hardik Pandya’s bowling workload case. Also Read - IPL 2021: Coach Stephen Fleming Backs Suresh Raina to Perform Well in Upcoming Games

“He (Hardik) hasn’t bowled for a long period of time, so we are just trying to do the best for Hardik. We are in constant touch with the Indian team management on Hardik’s case,” he told reporters during a virtual press conference ahead of the title holder’s next game against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Jayawardene claims that the team management is doing the best for Hardik going forward and his availability as the bowler in IPL is still uncertain.

“We’re trying to do what’s best for Hardik, going forward. Whether he can bowl or not in the IPL is something we will have to look at,” Jayawardene said in the press conference.

The former Sri Lanka captain further said that Mumbai will not want to push Hardik too hard to bowl at the moment as it might affect his batting.

“At the moment, if we push too hard (to bowl), it might be an issue where he might even struggle and might not be an asset as a batsman,” he added.

The flamboyant all-rounder returned to form with the bat in Mumbai’s previous match against Punjab Kings where he slammed unbeaten 40 runs to guide his team to a comfortable win.