Home

Sports

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Schedule: MI Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Schedule: MI Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be aiming to win a record sixth title when the IPL 2026 season gets underway on March 28.

Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Schedule: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be gunning for their record sixth title after failing to reach the final in the last few season. Hardik Pandya’s MI lost to Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 match in the IPL 2025 season but will look to go one better this year.

Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2026 campaign at home against three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29. Hardik Pandya’s side will then travel to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for their second match which will be an afternoon game starting at 330pm on April 4.

For their third match, the five-time winners will be travelling to Guwahati, where they will take on Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara on April 7 from 730pm IST onwards. They will finally return home for the clash against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 with the match starting at 730pm IST.

Nita Ambani’s MI had a quiet time in the IPL 2026 mini auction last year with only five slots to fill. They brought back South Africa wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock, who might partner with former captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

They have also traded West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2026 as well as Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants. Both Rutherford and Thakur are proven customers in the T20I format of the game.

The rest of the MI line-up has a settled look with Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya himself, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma forming the core of the side. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar – if he is fit, should provide much-needed bowling first-power to the Mumbai side.

On the first four match schedule of the Mumbai Indians has been announced so far with BCCI declaring the IPL 2026 schedule for the first 20 matches. The MI vs RCB clash is the 20th match of the IPL 2026.

The remaining schedule will be announced once the Election Commission reveals the dates for Assembly Elections in states like Bengal and Assam.

Here is the IPL 2026 schedule for Mumbai Indians…

Opponents Date Time Venue Kolkata Knight Riders 29.3.2026 730pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Delhi Capitals 04.04.2026 330pm Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Rajasthan Royals 07.04.2026 730pm ACA Stadium, Guwahati Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12.04.2026 730pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.