Mumbai Indians is a happy family and that shows in the results! There are unity and a lot of bonhomie in the squad which helps them trust each other and overcome difficult situations. Ahead of the IPL season opener, MI stars Ishan Kishan and Keiron Pollard participated in a unique race. Mumbai Indians Twitter handle shared an image where the two can be seen running. Also Read - IPL 2021 | Never Felt of Leaving RCB Despite Title Drought: Virat Kohli

Well, they were running to get the remote first! Having fun and in good spirits ahead of the much-awaited clash. MI tweeted: “Ishan and Polly are all of us racing towards the TV remote at 7:29 PM, today!” Also Read - MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Check Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Playing XI