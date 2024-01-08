Home

Sports

Mumbai Indians Likely To Miss Suryakumar Yadav In Initial Phase Of IPL 2024: Reports

Mumbai Indians Likely To Miss Suryakumar Yadav In Initial Phase Of IPL 2024: Reports

Suryakumar Yadav added a fourth T20I century in his career when he smashed 100 off 56 balls against South Africa last month.

Suryakumar Yadav captained India in T20Is against Australia and South Africa.

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss the initial phase of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to a hernia. Ranked no.1 batter in T20Is, Suryakumar will be flying out to Germany for treatment and take around eight to nine weeks to recover. Suryakumar, who led India in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa in the absence of Hardik Pandya, had also sustained an ankle injury in the third and final T20I against the Proteas.

Trending Now

Suryakumar’s absence means the right-hander will be missing the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai in the BCCI domestic season. “SKY was recently diagnosed with sports hernia. He is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru,” a source close to the developments told TOI.

You may like to read

“In two-three days, he will fly for Munich, Germany, to get operated for it. It means that he certainly won’t be playing for Mumbai this season in the Ranji Trophy and is likely to miss the initial games for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL,” he added.

Following his ankle injury, Suryakumar will miss the T20I series against Afghanistan, the squad of which was named by BCCI on Sunday. Meanwhile, the India selectors won’t be taking too much risks with SKY as he will play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

What is Sports Hernia?

A sports hernia occurs when deep layers of lower abdominal wall or the tendons that attach muscles to the pelvis weaken or tear. Forceful and repetitive hip movements (twisting, kicking, jumping and cutting/slicing) also can cause or contribute to a sports hernia:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.