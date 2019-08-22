India vs West Indies: The Mumbai Indians connection in full display as Yuvraj Singh subtly roasted Jasprit Bumrah over his picture with Virat Kohli. In the picture Bumarh is along with Kohli is bare-body and the abs are visible. Yuvraj Singh lovingly in an attempt to pull his leg made a comment on the picture. His comment read, ” Oho fitness idol”. It seems like Yuvraj is talking about the Indian skipper being Bumrah’s fitness idol. Kohli is known to be a fitness freak and it seems it has rubbed off on Jasprit as well and that is what Yuvraj meant as he got cheeky.

Meanwhile, India and West indies start the World Test Championship campaign today at Antigua during the 1st Test. Kohli and his men will hope that umrah gets among the wickets early in the Test. Bumrah has been in great form with the ball. He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England and Australia in his Test debut season and has taken giant strides in the world of red-ball cricket.