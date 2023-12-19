Home

LIVE | Mumbai Indians In IPL Auction 2024: Gerald Coetzee Goes To MI For Rs 5 Crores

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024: MI enter bidding war with eight slots to fill and Rs 17.75 crores in purse.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL Auction 2024 Squad

Dubai: Mumbai Indians strengthened their pace battery with the addition of South African Gerald Coetzee. MI are making headlines after Hardik Pandya was named as the new captain for IPL 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma. Pandya, who was with Gujarat Titans till last season, was traded to the five-time champions in an all-cash Rs 15 crore deal. The previous three seasons didn’t go well for Mumbai Indians and they would like to make the most of the auction on Tuesday. Pace bowling and spin departments are the ones, Mumbai Indians need to look after in the auction. They enter the auction with Rs 17.75 crore and eight slots to fill, out of which, four have to be overseas.

List of Players Bought By Mumbai Indians In IPL Auction 2024

Gerald Coetzee (Rs 5 crore)

Mumbai Indians’ List of Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff.

Mumbai Indians’ List of Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Jofra Archer, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier.

Mumbai Indians Remaining Purse: Rs 17.75 crore

Slots To Be Filled: 8 (Overseas 4)

(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)

