Mumbai Indians (MI) Best Playing XI After IPL 2024 Mini-Auction: Hardik Pandya to Lead; Will Rohit Sharma be TRADED?

Mumbai Indians (MI) Best Playing XI After IPL 2024 Mini-Auction: They have got Sri Lankan left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, and also picked up South Africa's Gerald Coetzee for Rs 5 Cr - which one feels is a steal deal.

Delhi: One feels Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL team, were one of the smartest buyers at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Mumbai have spend a lot on their pacers. They have got Sri Lankan left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, and also picked up South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee for Rs 5 Cr – which one feels is a steal deal.

For Mumbai, there would not be any change at the top. Former captain Rohit Sharma, if not traded, will open with Ishan Kishan. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will occupy the No. 3 and No. 4 slots (they could shuffle as per the need). The newly-appointed MI captain Hardik Pandya would come in at No. 5. Then you have three allrounders in Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee. The two premier pacers would be Jasprit Bumrah and Dilshan Madushanka, while Piyush Chawla would be the specialist spinner.

So yes, MI look well-balanced as an unit ahead of the season.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

Mumbai Indians Squad: Gerald Coetzee (INR 5 crore), Nuwan Thushara (INR 4.8 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (INR 4.6 crore), Mohammad Nabi (INR 1.5 crore), Shreyas Gopal (INR 20 lakh), Naman Dhir (INR 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (INR 20 lakh), Shivalik Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (from GT)

