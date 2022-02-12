Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad LIVE Updates

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament, having won as many as five titles so far and they were able to do that because of the core of players they were able to build over the years. With only four players allowed to retain, it was no brainer to keep the services of Rohit Sharma who will lead the team and is the most successful captain in the IPL.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: PBKS Lap up Dhawan; Iyer Bought by KKR

Along with Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard have also been retained but at the same time, they were forced to let go of some very big names and players who were integral to Mumbai Indians success over the years. Players like Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult will go under the hammer along with Krunal Pandya while Hardik Pandya has already switched teams for the upcoming seasons. Also Read - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: Complete List of Players Bought, Remaining Purse

Mumbai would look to get Kishan from the auction and reports suggest that they are willing to go any length to get him back in the team. With only Bumrah as the key bowler for the team, the Mumbai-based franchise would look to get some good bowlers onboard. Whom will they go for? The auctions will be a good place to find that out. Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: KKR Buy Iyer, Dhawan Goes to Punjab

Retained ahead of IPL auction

Mumbai Indians (Purse Remaining – ₹48 crore):

Rohit Sharma (₹16 crore)

Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 crore)

Kieron Pollard (₹6 crore)

Remaining Players Slot: 21

Overseas Slots: 7

Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction by Mumbai Indians

(To be Updated)