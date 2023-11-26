Home

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need To Know

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Mumbai Indians will be the team to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League as there are several reports saying that Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya will be part of Mumbai Indians once again and Ishan Kishan is not part of franchise’s retained list and there are chances that franchise will release him.

Along with Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier will also likely to be released by MI for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. MI have currently INR 50 lakh only in their purse. November 26 (Sunday) will be the final deadline for all IPL franchises to provide their retention list. The auction for IPL 2024 will take place in Dubai on December 19.

Pandya was released by Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions and became captain of Gujarat franchise, leading them to the title in their debut season in 2022, becoming Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals and led them to a runners-up finish in 2023.

Rohit Sharma will look to clinch the IPL title for Mumbai once again after the franchise’s poor outing in the last two seasons of the tournament.

Also Hardik will become the third captain to be traded after R Ashwin moved from Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane also to Capitals, in 2020.

The biggest challenge for Mumbai Indians will be having adequate purse for the trade. After the last auction, Mumbai had just INR 0.05 crore ($6000 approx.) left.

Franchises will get an additional INR 5 crore ($600,000 approx.) in their purse for the forthcoming auction. This only means Mumbai need to release player(s) to finish the Hardik trade.

MI’s Released players

Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier

MI’s Retained players

Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Traded players: Romario Shepherd (traded in from Lucknow Super Giants)

