Mumbai: The most successful IPL team Mumbai Indians have not won a single match after five attempts. One feels it is time to try a new strategy and have wholesale changes to change fortunes. As MI get ready to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at the Brabourne stadium, there are a few changes expected and they could be shocking ones.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shane Watson Not Surprised at Rohit Sharma-Led MI's Winless Streak

Arjun Tendulkar, who has been part of the MI dressing room since 2020, could make his debut. The MI Twitter handle has been teasing fans. this is the picture posted from the MI handle that has sparked speculations. Also Read - IPL 2022: CSK Net Bowler Salman Khan Recalls MS Dhoni's Golden Tips

Lucknow have had a decent start to their maiden IPL campaign. they have won three out of five games. They would be upbeat against Mumbai.

Mumbai Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi/Arjun Tendulkar, Tymal Mills

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar