Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI After IPL Auction 2023: Not Rohit Sharma; Cameron Green Likely to Open With Ishan Kishan

IPL 2023: Best Starting Playing XI of Mumbai Indians (MI) after mini-auction

Kochi: Even before the auction started, the buzz around the Mumbai Indians team was – who will replace Kieron Pollard? The burly West Indian has been a serial match-winner for the side and finding someone who will replace him was going to be tricky. And hence, there was a huge cheer in the MI table at the auction when the franchise successfully bid for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. The most successful franchise lapped up Green for a staggering Rs 17.5 Cr.

So, what will be the best XI for Mumbai? Now that Green is in Mumbai, he is likely to open with left-hander Ishan Kishan. Captain Rohit Sharma is flexible and can bat in the middle-order as well. MI would like to come hard at the top and hence Green and Kishan would open. Suryakumar Yadav will play at No. 3, while Rohit would play at No. 4. Tilak Verma, Tim David are likely to feature in the middle-order.

In the lower-middle order, Mumbai could have Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla. And the pacers are like to be Jhye Richardson, Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah.

MI Predicted XI: Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.