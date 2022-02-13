Mumbai Indians (MI) Strongest Playing 11

Bangalore: The most successful team in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians, were the big stars of the two-day mega auction. They splashed big amounts and one thing was clear – they knew what they were after. And that is why – they were quiet in the initial half of the auction yesterday. They saved up all the money for Ishan Kishan. They got him for a whopping Rs 15.25 Cr. Kishan went into become the costliest player at the auction.Also Read - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad IPL 2022: Glenn Phillips to Play Under Skipper Kane Williamson

So, what will be the strongest Mumbai Indians 11? With Mumbai, one is always spoilt for choices. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Best Playing 11, IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely to Open With Devon Conway

They would without a doubt open with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. At no 3, Suryakumar Yadav would come in. With a top-heavy lineup upfront, Mumbai may throw young Dewald Brevis in at No 4. He comes in with a big reputation. the middle-order may feature Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav. Here is where one feels Mumbai may miss the Pandya brothers. Mayank Markande would be the specialist spinner On the side. Also Read - Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2022 Full Squads- Rohit Sharma & Co Rope in Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer

In the absence of Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills would play. He has a lot of variations up his sleeve. He would have Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat as a part of the pace battery.

Mumbai Indians Strongest Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Ishan Kishan, Aryan Juyal, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shooken, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Riley Meridith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi.