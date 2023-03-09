Home

Sports

Mumbai Indians (MI) WPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Mumbai Indians (MI) WPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Mumbai Indians have so far won both their opening games in WPL 2023. Get MI' detailed WPL 2023 fixture.

Get here Mumbai Indians' detailed WPL 2023 schedule

MI WPL 2023 Schedule: After huge success in IPL, Mumbai Indians started their Women’s Premier League (WPL) journey with a bang with two wins in two games so far. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, MI boasts some of the best names in the squad like Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt to name a few.

But that’s not all. The Reliance Group-owned franchise have legendary Jhulan Goswami (bowling coach and mentor) and Charlotte Edwards (head coach) among the support staff.

You may like to read

While the likes of Kerr, Harmanpreet and Matthews have shone in their respective departments, the franchise have unearthed a new talent in Saika Ishaque, who is currently the Purple Cap holder with six wickets in two games.

All the WPL 2023 matches are being played in Mumbai — Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Full Match Schedule

March 4 -Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 6 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Brabourne Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 9 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 12 – UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians – Brabourne Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 14 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants – Brabourne Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 18 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

March 20 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 21 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Full Squad (Team Members)

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

Dhara Gujar

Saika Ishaque

Sonam Yadav

Yastika Bhatia (Wicketkeeper)

Priyanka Bala

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Pooja Vastrakar

Amelia Kerr

Heather Graham

Amanjot Kaur

Hayley Matthews

Chloe Tryon

Humairaa Kaazi

Jintimani Kalita

Neelam Bisht

Isabelle Wong

(Note: All timings are in IST)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.