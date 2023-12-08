Home

Mumbai Indians (MI), WPL 2024 Auction: Get all the latest updates about Mumbai Indians' squad for the upcoming edition of Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL).

Mumbai Indians are inaugural WPL champions.

Mumbai: Having kept their core intact, defending champions Mumbai Indians will enter Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction on Saturday with not much to do. Ahead of the upcoming season, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has released just four players and are left with just Rs 2.1 crores in their purse. With 11 players already on their side, Mumbai Indians have five slots available to fill, out of which one has to be an overseas player.

Mumbai Indians (MI), WPL 2024 Auction

In WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians finished second in the points table with six wins from eight games. In the Playoffs, Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz before beating Delhi Capitals in the final to lift the inaugural title. England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt emerged as the top run-getter for the side with 332 runs in 10 games. Skipper Harmanpreet was second-best with 281 runs from same number of games.

Among bowlers, West Indies all-rounder Hayley Mathews and young Indian Saika Ishaque came out on top with 16 and 15 wickets respectively for Mumbai Indians. Ishaque even made her India debut in the first T20I against England, in the ongoing home series.

List of players MI bought In WPL 2024 Auction

Mumbai Indians’ Retained Players For WPL 2024

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Mumbai Indians’ Released Players For WPL 2024

Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

