Days ahead of the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League, reigning champions Mumbai Indians have unveiled their new jersey for the season. The five-time champions have decided to embed the five elements of nature – Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Sky – which stand for Stability, Cohesion, Confidence, Compassion, and Exploration.

"Mumbai Indians has carried forward a legacy every year, built on our core values and ideologies. Our five IPL titles are testament to our commitment to these values and it is extremely fulfilling that we have been able to signify it through our jersey this year," said MI spokesperson.

The MI camp is happy with the little change in the design.

The Mumbai Indians Twitter handle on Saturday dropped the first glimpse of the jersey and that has got the fans excited as expected:

The MI side had a near-perfect season last year in UAE, burying the ghosts of 2014. The Rohit Sharma-led side would hope for the same this year in India.

Given the solid core along with the depth that Mumbai Indians possess, they would start favourites in 2021 and look to become the first IPL franchise to win a hattrick of titles. Pandya brothers to Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, all would be expected to play key roles for the side.

The defending champions would play the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 and that promises to be a thrilling contest as two Indian stalwarts of the modern generation – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – go head to head.