Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani paid a surprise visit to meet allrounder Hardik Pandya, who successfully underwent a lower-back surgery in the UK. Humbled by the gesture, Hardik thanked Nita for paying the visit. Referring to Nita as ‘Bhabi’, Hardik also thanks her for the encouraging words and wishes. Hardik took to his social handle to give fans a glimpse of the meet. In the picture, Nita is giving Hardik a bouquet of flowers.

Hardik’s heartwarming post with the picture read, “Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration.”

Recently, he posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen getting up from his wheelchair and trying to walk.

In the video, the 25-year-old can be seen taking help to walk while in another clip he was seen on a wheelchair while going back to the hotel.

“His surgery was successful. We will know in two weeks’ time. Ideally, we want him in every format,” said India coach Ravi Shastri after Hardik’s successful surgery.

Hardik would hope to join the side soon after the recovery. He had picked up the injury during the Asia Cup last year and played through it during the World Cup.