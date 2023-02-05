Top Recommended Stories
Mumbai Indians Rope In Jhulan Goswami, Charlotte Edwards As Coaches In Women’s Premier League
Mumbai Indians are one of the five franchises to won a team in the inaugural Women's Premier League.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have named legendary Jhulan Goswami and former England captain Charlotte Edwards as mentor and bowling coach, and head coach respectively for Women’s Premier League (WPL).
Former India all-rounder Devieka Palshikaar has been roped in as the batting coach.
Also Read:
- T20 World Cup More Important Than Women's Premier League Auction, Says India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur
- WPL Auction During Women's T20 World Cup 'Little Bit Awkward', Feel Sophie Devine, Meg Lanning
- EXCLUSIVE: Rs 12 Crore Purse Too Small For Franchises In WPL Auction, Feels Ex-India Skipper Diana Edulji
🚨Aali Re🚨
Presenting our coaching unit for #WPL 💙
Head Coach: Charlotte Edwards
Bowling Coach and Mentor: Jhulan Goswami
Batting Coach: Devieka Palshikaar
Read more 👉 https://t.co/pZ8WOGDTLj#MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #AaliRe @C_Edwards23 @JhulanG10 pic.twitter.com/zMYXFQGbeF
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 5, 2023
Jhulan, a Padma Shri who retired last year after the series against England, has more than 350 international wickets in a career spanning more than two decades.
She is the highest wicket-taker in WODIs and also has the distinction of taking maximum wickets in history of Women’s ODI World Cup. Jhulan rose to No. 1 in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings in January 2016 and post-retirement she is mentoring the Bengal women’s team.
Edwards too had a cricketing career spanning two decades and she led the England side to an ODI and T20I World Cup title triumph. Post-retirement, the 43-year-old has been coaching teams in England and Australia and is an ICC ‘Hall of Famer’.
Devieka, a former right-handed batter and leg-spinner, was the assistant coach of India between 2014 and 2016. She was also associated with the Bangladesh team as assistant coach, winning the 2018 Asian Cup with them.
Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL side, recently bought the Mumbai franchise in the WPL for Rs 912.99 crore.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.