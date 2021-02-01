IPL champions Mumbai Indians have shortlisted a Nagaland teen for trials ahead of the season expected to get underway in April. Khrievitso Kense is a 16-year-old legspinner who caught the five-time IPL winners attention with an impressive show for Nagaland in the just concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Also Read - IPL | Gautam Gambhir Guided And Taught me Everything: KKR's Kuldeep Yadav

Kense made his Nagaland debut this season playing four matches and picked seven wickets at an economy of 5.47. He finished as their leading wicket-getter with Nagaland Cricket Association Secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing confirming the news of his trial through his Twitter handle on Sunday.

"Excited 2 shre about dis young 16 yrs old leg spiner khrievitso Kense who made his debut dis#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 hs bin shortlistd by da Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 4 trials. Bst wishs 2 da lad," he wrote.

He also shared a compilation of the youngster’s wickets during the T20 tournament which ended on Sunday with Tamil Nadu beating Baroda in the final to win the title for the second time in their history.

Last month, MI had announced their list of retained and released players keeping the core group intact. However, Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from club cricket following which he was released from their squad.

Alongside Malinga, the likes of Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile among others were also let go of. The IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai with MI (remaining purse Rs 15.35 crore.) looking to add an overseas pacer to team up with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

MI defeated first-time finalist Delhi Capitals last season in the UAE to win a record-extending fifth title.

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh