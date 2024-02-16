Home

Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Gears Up For IPL 2024, Hits Towering Sixes In Practice – WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya was captured batting at nets during a training session.

New Delhi: At a time when his Indian peers are fighting against the Englishmen in the longest format, Mumbai Indians skipper is silently preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League and is aiming for a sensational comeback. Pandya was last seen playing for India in the ODI World Cup 2023 last year. He was ruled out midway into the tournament with a hamstring injury in the game against Bangladesh.

Since then, Pandya missed the home T20I series against Australia and Afghanistan and also the tour to South Africa. But the Baroda all-rounder used the long time in his rehabilitation to hit the ground at the right time with T20 World Cup on the horizon.

In a video he shared on social media, Pandya showcased his batting practice as he was seen hitting long towering sixes during training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Incidentally, Pandya was in a similar position two years back. Out of the national team for good six months, the Indian all-rounder shocked everyone with an sensational IPL comeback and led Gujarat Titans to the title on their debut season in 2022.

The 30-year-old came into the limelight when Mumbai Indians picked him up in the auction in 2015. Since then, Pandya became a vital cog for the five-time champions seven seasons before making the switch to Gujarat Titans.

His return to Mumbai Indians was a high-profile trade. He came in a Rs 15 crore all-cash deal from Gujarat Titans. To accommodate Pandya in Mumbai Indians, the franchise had to let go Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians got some good buys in the IPL 2024 player’s auction that took place in Dubai last year. They got South African pacer Gerald Coetzee and also added Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madhushanka. Both the pacers were among the top wicket-takers in the ODI World Cup 2023.

They also added another Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, also known as Baby Malinga.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

