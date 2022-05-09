Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022. “Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Yadav sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans on 6th May, 2022,” IPL said in a statement on Monday.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 56: Mumbai Win Toss, Opt to Field; Suryakumar Ruled Out of IPL

NEWS – Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of TATA IPL 2022 More details here – https://t.co/1DchNAPSiY #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/iVmLMBNNVz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included 3 half centuries.

