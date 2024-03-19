Home

Mumbai Indians Team Video Featuring Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Sparks Speculations Ahead Of IPL 2024. Here’s WHY

The spotlight will surely be on Rohit and Hardik when MI play this season to see the equation between the two.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: There have been massive speculations since Rohit Sharma was removed as the Mumbai Indians captain and Hardik Pandya was appointed to lead the side. Both the popular cricketers enjoy a massive fanbase which now seems to be divided. The spotlight will surely be on Rohit and Hardik when MI play this season to see the equation between the two.

In a clip that was recently shared by the MI franchise, it shows the city of Mumbai and features Sachin Tendulkar and Nita Ambani. In the final few seconds of the clip, the team posed for a picture with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya sitting on a sofa in the middle. In the frame, you can see distance between the two cricketers, who are on the sofa.

Meanwhile, during the MI pre-season press conference, captain Hardik and head coach Mark Boucher stayed ‘mum’ when asked about the reason for Rohit Sharma’s removal from leadership, the video of which went viral on social media.

While Pandya addressed all the questions related to Rohit quite gleefully, but when a scribe asked about the leadership change, the duo just nodded their heads, something that created a buzz among the netizens.

“What was that one reason that made the management decide that Rohit should not captain Mumbai Indians and Hardik should,” asked the reporter. In reply, both Pandya and Boucher nodded their heads in disagreement.

Pandya also skipped a question regarding a ‘captaincy clause’ in his contract. When the journalist asked about the same, he was refrained from asking by the team media manager. Notably, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, joint with Chennai Super Kings.

