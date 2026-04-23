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MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma IN, Will Jacks set to…

MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma IN, Will Jacks set to…

MI vs CSK IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be hoping that Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will be fit enough to play in 'El Clasico' at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings star MS Dhoni at a training session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs CSK IPL 2026: The stage is set for the first ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL 2026 season between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The question on every cricket fan’s mind is whether former India captain ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni will finally make his first appearance this year after missing the first six matches due to a calf strain.

Dhoni was seen training rigorously with the CSK team for a couple of days in the lead up to the game. The former India captain went through wicketkeeping drills for more than 40 minutes at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

But Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK have left it up to Dhoni himself to take the call whether he is fit enough to take the field as a wicketkeeper or ‘Impact Player’ for the first time this season. “(Regarding) MS, we will know tomorrow.. that decision will be made once he in particular and the medical staff are completely happy that he is ready to go,” CSK bowling coach Eric Simons told the media in Mumbai on Wednesday.

CSK are already missing the services of batter Ayush Mhatre and pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who have both been ruled out of the IPL 2026 season due to injuries. Simons informed that the team haven’t sought any replacements for them yet.

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“We haven’t got any replacements in mind at the moment. With what we have in the squad, there’s plenty of time left for a replacement to be made and to be known. But at the moment we’re going to use the resources we have to pull a side,” Simons said.

For the clash against MI, dashing Gujarat batter Urvil Patel may come into the side as replacement for Mhatre. If Dhoni does come into the side finally, it might be at the expense of overseas player Matthew Short and may even take the gloves from Sanju Samson.

Also Read: MI vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 33: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

The visitors also have to take the call to pick one out of Mukesh Choudhary, Matt Henry or Akeal Hossain to bolster their bowling attack against MI.

For the home team, Rohit Sharma still remains doubtful with a hamstring strain. According to MI team officials, a final call of the former captain’s selection will be taken at the time of the toss on Thursday. Rohit batted without any discomfort and was seen in the training session with his family on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya’s MI also have the option of bringing in England all-rounder Will Jacks, who has finally joined the squad earlier this week. Jacks could come into the MI playing 11 at the expense of either Sherfane Rutherford or Allah Ghazanfar.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 33 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks/Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short/MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary/Matt Henry/Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh

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