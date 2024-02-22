Home

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch WPL MI Vs DC Match

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will play the opening encounter of the Women’s Premier League at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Captains of all five teams attend the photoshoot ahead of WPL 2024. (Image: X)

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals will be aiming to better their last season’s runners-up show when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST. Unlike last year when Mumbai hosted the whole tournament, WPL 2024 will be played in two cities – Bengaluru and Delhi. The southern part of India will be hosting the first leg before all the teams shift to the National Capital for the later part including the knockouts and the final. With the overseas stars hogging the limelight in the inaugural season, the locals will be hoping to attract all the attention this year.

While Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning, who has now retired from international cricket, took the Orange Cap last year for the highest run-getter, the Purple Cap went to Hayley Matthews of Mumbai for taking 16 wickets. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani will be eager to prove their potential in WPL 2024.

It will be hard for Delhi management to overlook Sadhu, more so after her 4/3 in the Asian Games final and 4/17 against Australia in Mumbai last month. On the other hand, Mani, who got a handful of games in WPL 2023, appeared in four T20Is for India and has shown promise with her crafty off-break bowling.

When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2024?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (February 23). The MI vs DC encounter starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Which television channel will live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2024?

Sports18 are the official broadcasters of Women’s Premier League in India. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2024 will be live telecast on all Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2024?

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2024 will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.

