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MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Josh Inglis will…, Arjun Tendulkar to…

MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Josh Inglis will…, Arjun Tendulkar to…

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026: MI will be hoping that Rohit Sharma will be fit enough to take field against LSG at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

MI opener Rohit Sharma (right) chats with LSG captain Rishabh Pant at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are coming into the clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on the back of hat-trick of losses in the IPL 2026 season. One of the biggest cause of concern has been the unavailability of former captain Rohit Sharma since April 12 due to a hamstring injury which has coincided with MI slide in fortunes.

Rohit has missed the last four matches for MI in this season, since injuring his hamstring in the home match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After Rohit’s unavailability, MI have only managed to win one out of their last 5 games and are currently in 9th place on the Points Table with only 2 wins so far.

Also Read | MI vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 47: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Rohit Sharma once again hit the training session at Wankhede Stadium, a day after MI’s loss to Chennai Super Kings on Saturday but it is still unclear whether he will be available for the clash against LSG. MI captain Hardik Pandya had indicated that Rohit Sharma may take a couple of more matches to return at toss time ahead of their clash against Sunriser Hyderabad at home.

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If Rohit does manage to come into the side, it could be at the expense of Robin Minz and open the innings with Ryan Rickleton instead of Will Jacks. Hardik Pandya may also consider bringing back Shardul Thakur into the Playing 11 in place of Krish Bhagat, who has failed to impress so far.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 46: Abhishek Sharma returns to top, GT remain in hunt for Playoffs

Rishabh Pant’s LSG, on the other hand, also have their own set of problems, having lost the last five matches heading into the clash against MI. Former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, retained for Rs 21 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season, has been one of the biggest disappointment so far with only 82 runs in 8 matches at a shocking strike-rate of 81.18.

Sanjiv Goenka’s side will be boosted by the availability of Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who was bought for Rs 8.6 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year. Inglis missed the first-half of the season after getting married last month. If Inglis comes into the side, it could be at the expense of disappointing Pooran.

LSG may also consider unleashing tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav as Lucknow’s bowling coach Bharat Arun informed that he was fully fit.

“That’s for the team management to decide. But if you ask me if he’s fit, I would say yes, he’s fit and ready to go right now. He’s bowling quick and he’s back to his old ways where he started,” Arun said about Mayank Yadav’s availability at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

While Arjun Tendulkar will have to wait longer to make his IPL debut with LSG. Arjun was traded from Mumbai Indians to LSG for Rs 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Beyond eras, forever classy pic.twitter.com/GdGhNMeUom — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 3, 2026

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 47 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Josh Inglis/Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

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