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Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag feature for RR today?

Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag feature for RR today?

A Rajasthan defeat means KKR could dramatically leapfrog both RR and Punjab to claim the 4th spot, only if they are able to beat Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals who got eliminated after PBKS’ victory last night against the Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

It’s the final matchday of the 2026 Indian Premier League’s league stages and the action kicks off under the afternoon sun at the Wankhede Stadium where already eliminated hosts Mumbai Indians welcome playoff hopefuls Rajasthan Royals.

The equation is absolutely clear for the Rajasthan. Sitting at 5th place with 14 points, the inaugural winners men control their own destiny. A victory against the former 5-time champions will officially take them through with 16 points to their name, pushing them past Punjab Kings to seal the final remaining playoff berth.

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However, if the Royals falter and lose tonight, it will blow the top 4 race wide open, leaving a massive backdoor for the Kolkata Knight Riders who will be in action later in the day.

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A Rajasthan defeat means KKR could dramatically leapfrog both RR and Punjab to claim the 4th spot, only if they are able to beat Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals who got eliminated after PBKS’ victory last night against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed his maiden century in the IPL at the Ekana Stadium, reaching his 100 with a six, which also sealed a 7-wicket victory with 2 overs remaining.

Rajasthan will look to do something similar today but standing in their way is an MI side playing strictly for pride. Hardik Pandya’s men would love nothing more than to play party-poopers in front of their home crowd. Superstars like Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to finish the tough IPL 2026 season on a high note.

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Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 Predicted XI

Mumbai XI: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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