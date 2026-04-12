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MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mitchell Santner IN, Trent Boult OUT, Virat Kohlis side may…

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mitchell Santner IN, Trent Boult OUT, Virat Kohli’s side may…

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya's MI may make some changes to their bowling line-up for clash against defending champions RCB at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya at a training session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: It will be a star-studded affair at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night as five-time winners Mumbai Indians take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 20 of IPL 2026 on Sunday. Both MI and RCB are reeling after defeats at the hands of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals last week and will be eager to bounce back to winning ways.

Hardik Pandya’s MI team will desperate to make some changes to their bowling attack after conceding over 150 runs in 11 overs against the RR. With New Zealand T20 captain Mitchell Santner regaining his fitness, he might come straight back into the side in place in place of Allah Ghazanfar, who has proved to be expensive so far in the tournament.

Santner was ruled out of last match against RR after hurting his shoulder while attempting a catch in the game against Delhi Capitals last weekend. MI are still missing the services of England all-rounder Will Jacks, who is yet to join the squad.

MI batting coach Kieron Pollard was not too concerned about lack of form of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2026 so far. “We’re not looking too much into the wicketless nature of Jasprit Bumrah. He’s a world-class bowler. He has done it time and time again for India and also for Mumbai Indians. And again, when the time comes to get wickets, he’ll get wickets. If not, and he’s economical, we’ll accept that as well,” Pollard said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

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The home side may also look to replace New Zealand pacer Trent Boult with South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch for the game against RCB. Boult proved expensive against the Royals, conceding over 20 runs in his solitary over.

Virat Kohli’s RCB also have their bowling worries. Abhinandan Singh conceded 54 runs in just 3 overs against the Royals in face of Sooryavanshi onslaught. RCB may try out pacer Mangesh Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh bowler who was bought for Rs 5.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year, in place of Abhinandan for Sunday’s game.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult/Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh/Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

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