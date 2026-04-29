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MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma OUT, Keshav Maharaj IN, Praful Hinge may…

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma OUT, Keshav Maharaj IN, Praful Hinge may…

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: MI are still fretting over the fitness and availability of their former captain Rohit Sharma for their next game against SRH at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

MI opener Rohit Sharma (centre) at a training session ahead of IPL 2026 match vs SRH in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians have been missing the services of their former captain Rohit Sharma from April 12 this month after he injured his hamstring in the IPL 2026 match vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home. MI, who are languishing in 9th place on the Points Table, are fretting over the availability of Rohit Sharma as they get ready to face Sunisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit was once again seen training with the MI squad at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the clash and is said to be ‘progressing well’. A MI spokesperson gave an update on Rohit’s availability for the match ahead of the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “Rohit has continued to progress but any call on his involvement in Wednesday’s game will be taken at the toss,” the MI spokesperson informed.

Also Read | MI vs SRH Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 41: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

If Rohit is not available for the 4th game in succession, then Vidarbha opener Danish Malewar is expected to hold on to his spot, in spite of only scoring 2 runs in 2 matches so far this season. Hardik Pandya’s side have other injury concerns as well with New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner also ruled out of the season after injuring his shoulder and head while attempting a catch against Chennai Super Kings in the last match.

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The five-time former champions have signed up South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to replace Santner for Rs 75 lakh earlier this week. It will be interesting to see if Maharaj will make his MI debut on Wednesday or whether England’s off-spinning all-rounder will hold on to his position against SRH.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 40: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to TOP in record-breaking style, RR jump to…

Kavya Maran’s SRH would not like to make too many changes to their Playing 12 after winning 4 matches on the trot. However, pacer Praful Hinge has proved to be expensive after claiming 4 wickets on debut against Rajasthan Royals.

Pat Cummins-led side could replace Hinge with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, if they feel a slow bowler could be a better option against MI at Wankhede Stadium.

He is the DANGER ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/nktP4zOmEV — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2026

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks/Keshav Maharaj, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Henrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge/Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain

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