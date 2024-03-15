Home

Sports

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Eliminator: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs RCB-W in New Delhi

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Eliminator: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs RCB-W in New Delhi

MI-W vs RCB-W, MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team, MI-W vs RCB-W, Mumbai Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11, Mumbai Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI

MI-W vs RCB-W, MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team, MI-W vs RCB-W, Mumbai Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11, Mumbai Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Eliminator: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs RCB-W in New Delhi:

With the Delhi Capitals franchise making it to the finals of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024, they would now be waiting for the winner of the Mumbai Indians women and Royal Challengers Bangalore women match. Who will it be? Both Mumbai and Bangalore are popular sides and hence we are expecting at full house at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Friday for the Eliminator.

MI-W vs RCB-W, MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team, MI-W vs RCB-W, Mumbai Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11, Mumbai Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Shabnim Ismail

MI-W vs RCB-W Probable XI

MI-W Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaria Kaazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

RCB-W Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, S Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur

MI-W vs RCB-W Squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala(w), Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Nadine de Klerk, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.