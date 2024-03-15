Home

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, LIVE Streaming WPL 2024 Eliminator: When And Where To Watch MI-W vs RCB-W Match

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Eliminator - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, LIVE Streaming WPL 2024 Eliminator: When And Where To Watch MI-W vs RCB-W Match:

When and where the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at WPL 2024 will be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at WPL 2024 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (March 15). The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at WPL 2024?

Sports18 has the broadcast rights for Women’s Premier League this season. The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at WPL 2024 will be shown live on all Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at WPL 2024?

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at WPL 2024 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

MI-W vs RCB-W Probable XI

MI-W Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaria Kaazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

RCB-W Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, S Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur

MI-W vs RCB-W Squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala(w), Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Nadine de Klerk, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

