Mumbai: Mumbai Police is geared up to ensure full security for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will kick off this weekend, an official release said here on Thursday.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Likely To Become A Mentor For Chennai Super Kings, May Not Even Play The Entire Season

There have been no intelligence inputs about any terror threat to the cricket extravaganza that will begin at the Wankhede stadium in South Mumbai from March 26, it added. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson Excited To Work With Young Players in Delhi Capitals

Adequate security arrangements will be made at the two stadiums in the city (Wankhede and Brabourne) where matches will be played as well as the hotels where the players and support staff will be staying, police said. Also Read - Pitches Will Get Slower as IPL Progresses, Adaptation Key To Success: RR's Daryl Mitchell

Some unverified viral messages on social media had said that `terrorists’ had conducted recce at Hotel Trident, the Wankhede Stadium and along the bus route between these two locations, but the police release said they had not received any such information.