Mumbai vs Chennai, IPL 2023, Match 12: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 8, Saturday

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 12: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Match Details

Match: MI vs CSK, Match 12, IPL

Date & Time: April 8, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema (Free)

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni (Captain)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jofra Archer

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff/Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing 11: MS Dhoni (C &WK), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner Santner

MI vs CSK Squads

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

