Mumbai vs Delhi Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

The excitement of T20 cricket continues as two heavyweights Mumbai and Delhi will start their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Suryakumar Yadav -studded Mumbai team including Yashasvi Jaiswal. Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad and all-rounder Shivam Dube. The Mumbai team are one of the favourites to win the tournament. While seasoned Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Delhi team. Ishant Sharma, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal and Manjot Kalra are other notable names in the list. While Arjun Tendulkar got his maiden senior team call-up for the Mumbai team. The young left-arm pacer has been picked in Mumbai's 22-member squad. Here are the details of when and Where to Watch Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Cricket Stream Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

When will Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 will take place?

The Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match will take place on Monday, January 11.

What are the timings of Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match?

The Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament match will start at 12:00 PM (IST).

Where is the Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match being played?

The Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match?

The Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match?

The Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium in India.

What are the squads of Mumbai vs Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match?

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav – Captain, Aditya Tare – Vice-Captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar and Sufiyan Shaikh.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan – Captain, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simranjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja – wk, Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar.