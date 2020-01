Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today's Round 6 Match MUM vs UP Elite Group A and B

TOSS – The toss between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs UP My Dream11 Team

Shams Mulani (captain), Aditya Tare (vice-captain), Upendra Yadav, Almas Shaukat, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Mohammad Saif, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tushar Deshpande, Shashank Attarde

MUM vs UP SQUADS

Mumbai: Jay Gokul Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Aditya Tare (wk/captain), Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Deepak Shetty, Eknath Kerkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akash Parkar

Uttar Pradesh: Almas Shaukat, Aryan Juyal, Umang Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Mohammad Saif, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot (captain), Aquib Khan, Wajid Ali, Mohit Jangra, Shubham Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Yash Dayal, Mohsin Khan

