Mumbai vs Vidarbha FREE Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where to Watch Online, on TV, Laptop, Mobile, Desktop

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: You can watch the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final on the JioCinema app and website.

Shreyas Iyer in spotlight during Ranji Trophy 2024 Final. (Image: X)

Mumbai: Favourites Mumbai lock horns with a formidable Vidarbha on Sunday at the iconic Wankhede stadium for the Ranji Trophy 2024 final. With both sides studded with big domestic stars, the summit clash is poised to be a mouthwatering clash. Spotlight would be on Shreyas Iyer for he would be making a comeback to any form of competitive cricket after an injury had kept him away from the game.

Vidarbha, on the other hand, are a team that has done phenomenally well this season and it should not be a surprise if they end up winning it.

When is the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 Final?

The Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 Final starts on March 10, Sunday.

What time does the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 Final start?

The Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 Final starts at 9:30 AM IST.

Where is the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 Final taking place?

The Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 Final is going to take place at the iconic Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

Where can you watch the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024 Final?

You can watch the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final on the JioCinema app and website.

MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy Final Probable XIs

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

Squads:

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (W), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza, Suved Parkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Prasad Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Shivam Dube, Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni

Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (W/C), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey

