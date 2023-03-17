Home

Mumbai Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 1st ODI: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 1st ODI: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 1st ODI: While it is not something to be worried about much as there are forecasts of plenty of sunshine as well.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 1st ODI

Surely this may not come as a good piece of news for cricket lovers. There are chances of rain spells in Mumbai today and that may play spoilsport during the opening ODI between India-Australia. Mumbai saw a light spell of rain on Thursday and as per the metrological department, the city could see light rainfall for the next 2-3 days. March 16, Thursday, had the most severe prediction in terms of rain but there are chances of rain and hailstorm on March 17, Friday as well. While it is not something to be worried about much as there are forecasts of plenty of sunshine as well.

There is some rain predicted in the morning but the precipitation chances dip to 4 per cent during the afternoon. There is a 24 per cent chance of rain at around 3 PM but it doesn’t look threatening.

Meanwhile, India are going into the first ODI without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will miss the match due to family commitments. In his absence, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who has led the T20 squad admirably, will discharge the duties, getting another chance to establish himself as the frontrunner to take over the reins from Rohit Sharma.

The hosts suffered a big blow as middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire series due to a back injury he suffered during the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Though the team goes into another series without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the presence of Mohd Shami and Mohd Siraj, both of whom had a good Test series against Australia, along with youngster Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and skipper Hardik Pandya give the selectors test the pace department once again on the road to World Cup selection.

