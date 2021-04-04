With days to go for the start of the Indian Premier League and speculations that matches could be moved out of Mumbai amid rising in COVID-19 cases, a Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday (April 3) night that matches will be played in the Wankhede Stadium. He said this despite 10 groundsmen tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Devdutt Padikkal, RCB Star Tests COVID-19 Positive, Set to Miss IPL 2021 Opener vs Mumbai Indians

"We've sufficient ground staff and they all will be kept in isolation from Monday (April 5) till the Mumbai leg is over. There is no threat to the games," said an MCA office-bearer even as city recording over 8600 new cases on Saturday.

