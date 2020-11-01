Dream11 Team Prediction

MUN vs ARS Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester United vs Arsenal Football Match at Old Trafford 10.00 PM IST November 1 Sunday

Manchester United vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Arsenal will start at 10.00 PM IST – November 1 Sunday. Also Read - ARS vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Arsenal vs Leicester City Football Match at Emirates Stadium 12.45 AM IST October 26 Monday

Venue: Old Trafford.

MUN vs ARS My Dream11 Team

De Gea, Wan-Bissakka, Maguire, Magalhaes, Bellerin, Pogba, Saka, Ceballos, Rashford, Lacazette, Aubameyang

SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

